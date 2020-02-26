Galway church offering 'drive-thru' Ash Wednesday service for parishioners

A church in Galway has been offering drive-thru ashes to its parishioners this Ash Wednesday.

Fr Paddy Mooney PP of St. Patricks Church in Glenamaddy Co Galway, administering ashes at the drive-thru Ash Wednesday in the grounds of the Church in Glenamaddy. Picture: Andy Newman

Fr Paddy Mooney of St. Patrick's Church in Glenamaddy is giving the ashes to parishioners as they pass through.

Parish priest Fr Mooney gave ashes to the passers-by in what has become an annual tradition.

“People are so busy these days, people are rushing to get to work, or school or things like that so they might miss mass in the morning and we’re trying to facilitate them and make things a bit easier," he said last year, explaining the reasoning behind it.

“Our church lends itself to the idea because you can drive in one gate and out the other, going past the door of the church, so we’re facilitating that.”