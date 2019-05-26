Galway candidate Patrick Feeney - one man with (literally) one vote

Galway local election candidate Patrick Feeney has won just one vote in the local elections.

I give you Patrick Feeney in Galway.... pic.twitter.com/K3lQa4yDYK — Darran Marshall (@DarranMarshall) May 26, 2019

The former Aer Lingus worker and Independent candidate ran on a platform that included the publication of a number of health reports, improvements to local bus services and bus shelters, and the development of a light rail system in Galway.

The platform does not seem to have captured the imagination of the electorate however, with just one first preference vote recorded for Mr Feeney.

Galway Local Elections 2019 Pádraig Ó Finneadha Patrick Feeney Independent Candidate Vote 1-2-3 to change ⁦@GalwayCityCo⁩ & to call out local council systems ⁦@GalwayCoCo⁩ for town & country residents @GalwayCoCo ⁦@GalwayCityCo⁩ ⁦@OireachtasNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/UEtkmJdDZb — Pádraig Ó Finneadha (@pfeeney2016) May 24, 2019

He previously contested the 2016 general election in Galway West, where he won 22 first preference votes. That outing was his first time running for an election.

I want all my votes counted up to O Cuiv quota only then transfer any ST-V votes pic.twitter.com/PKZRzWKyXQ February 29, 2016

Last year, he sought addition to the Presidential ballot via nomination by local authorities, saying he "hoped to be a break from the status quo", but did not secure the required backing.