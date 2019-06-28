Galway 2020 Arts project looks to rainy day

Sweltering heat may not be the best time to be thinking about raingear, but a Galway 2020 European Capital of Culture arts project has issued an open call for people to do just that. As this week’s temperatures break records here and abroad, artists and designers have been asked to imagine zany but wearable clothing for the more typical Atlantic seaboard weather.

The international design competition has been initiated by ‘Hope it Rains/Soineann nó Doineann’, a Galway 2020 project which aims to effect a cultural change in Ireland’s relationship with weather and climate. ‘Hope it Rains’ involves six multi-disciplinary projects in Galway city and county, focusing on renewable energy, weather-proofing, green infrastructure, outdoor play, health and wellbeing and our unique heritage.

Conceived and directed by Ríonach Ní Néill, and produced by Ciotóg and Milestone Inventive, the project hopes to inspire “citizen inventors” who will collaborate with experts in art, design, sport and science. Ms Ní Néill said that its new contest, entitled ‘Weatherproof Me!’ is seeking “designs that transform our behaviour in the wind, the rain and the dark”.

“They can be provocative, innovative, playful and also challenge our attitudes and actions on climate change and water management,” she says.

Five winners will be selected by an international judging panel to produce and deliver their designs. The closing date for online applications is August 10, 2019 and all details are available on hopeitrains.ie.