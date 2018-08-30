Gallagher steps aside from businesses ahead of Áras bid

Presidential hopeful Sean Gallagher has moved to step aside from his business interests as he prepares to launch his campaign to run for the Park.

The former Dragon’s Den venture capitalist has stepped down as the head of a major office building company and moved aside as president of a US pharmaceutical firm.

He has also told his solicitor to put arrangements in place to sever his commercial interests if elected to Áras an Uachtaráin.

Mr Gallagher will make his first public appeal for a nomination to get on the ballot paper at council meetings next Monday, when several local authorities will listen to potential candidates pitch for votes.

His formal entry into the race yesterday came with a statement that the next president needs to have a “fresh” approach.

Mr Gallagher also said: “While confronted with many challenges, there are now emerging opportunities for Ireland to secure its position as a significant player within Europe and globally.”

His statement added that since the order for the October 26 election was moved this week by the government, motions to nominate Mr Gallagher have been submitted to 10 local authorities.

Mr Gallagher’s spokesman confirmed to the Irish Examiner that he has stepped down as CEO of Clyde Real Estate as well as president of health company Nutribrand. His solicitor has also been instructed to separate commercial interests, including shares or directorships if he is elected president.

The Cavan man will also take leave from writing for a Sunday newspaper, as of from next week.

A statement added: “Sean Gallagher will have no day-to-day involvement in any business interests during the election campaign. In relation to the role of CEO at Clyde Real Estate, this will be filled by the executive chairman and the chief financial officer of the company.

Mr Gallagher is also renting offices on St Stephen’s Green for his campaign.

Meanwhile, some of the estimated 12 hopefuls including Mr Gallagher are preparing to speak to several councils next Monday. Leitrim, Wexford, Meath, Cork City, and Kerry among other authorities will meet.

Kilkenny County Council will also meet this Friday and hear from presidential hopefuls. But Mr Gallagher will not be there.

Elsewhere, a majority of councillors on Offaly County Council look set to back Mr Gallagher.

Fianna Fáil’s eight councillors will nominate him, the party’s council chairman Eamon Dooley said last night.

It is thought independent councillors in Offaly will also back Mr Gallagher ensuring at least one council’s support. He requires four to get on the ballot paper.

Offaly’s Fianna Fáil councillors said while the parliamentary party decided not to nominate a candidate, its councillors are free, if they so wish, to facilitate the nomination of an independent candidate.