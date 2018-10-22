Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gallagher puzzled as to why fellow candidate Casey doesn't like him

Monday, October 22, 2018 - 07:12 PM

Presidential candidate Sean Gallagher is puzzled as to why Peter Casey does not like him.

The pair both featured in the Irish version of Dragons Den, but appeared in different seasons of the TV show.

Last week, Mr Casey revealed he didn't like Mr Gallagher "because he's not very nice".

Mr Gallagher said he found the revelation surprising as he recently visited Mr Casey in hospital.

"Of course I like Peter," said the Mr Gallagher.

"Peter mightn't have told you, but when I was in Atlanta eight weeks ago, nine weeks ago, I rang Peter to meet him for a coffee.

"I spent an hour and a half sitting by his bedside in the hospital in Atlanta, so Peter may not like me but I went to visit him.

"Maybe he doesn't like me because it's the campaign and everything else.

"But I like Peter. And I like all of the candidates and I wish them all well."


