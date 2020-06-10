Gaisce goal helps Orla from Cork stay motivated in lockdown

Taking on the Gaisce challenge in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic is helping Orla Leahy to stay motivated.

Gaisce – The President's Award, recognises young people who have improved their skills, worked in the community and taken part in a travel adventure.

Orla, 18, from Blarney, Co Cork, is currently pursuing her gold award and has found that it a welcome distraction.

“It's given me something else to focus on other than the Leaving Certificate and the current restrictions,” she says.

“It's hard to stay positive when you're at home all the time, but I'm finding that working towards my gold award keeps me motivated and gives me something to look forward to.

Gaisce for me is a way of promoting positive mental health and I think it's bringing an air of normality to daily life which I welcome wholeheartedly.

Orla had to change two of her challenge areas - community involvement and physical recreation, because of the current restrictions.

“I was training the local under 12 girls in Gaelic football but now I'm knitting for the Innocent Big Knit for Age Action Ireland.

“My mom has been knitting too, so it is something we can do together. My nana taught both of us how to knit which is nice as it brings her closer to us even though we can't see each other.”

Orla uses an online workout programme because she cannot go to the gym or swimming pool. "My family join in and that's good because we are unable to do our usual exercise."

She has kept up her photography for her skill and has been editing photos on her laptop which she finds is another way to unwind during the day.

Orla and her three friends cannot go on their Gold Adventure Journey this summer in Britain but hope to have an alternative adventure in Ireland next year.

Orla was also greatly cheered by President Michael D Higgins video message to those who had completed their award despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

“By taking part, you have embraced the test that is at the heart of the Gaisce challenge, making a pact with yourself to set goals and to pursue their achievement vigorously,” he said.

Over 24,000 young people register for the Gaisce challenge each year.