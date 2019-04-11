GAA club pay respect to mum of five who died after collapsing at match

A Co Derry GAA club has paid respect to "loyal supporter" Siobhan McVey who collapsed and died during a recent match at the club's home ground.

St Patrick's GAC Loup said that they are "deeply saddened" by the death of Mrs McVey whose children play for the club.

Siobhan McVey who had been attending the Derry Senior League match between Emmet's AC Slaughneil and St Patrick's GAC Loup when she fell ill during the final minutes of the match.

According to The Irish News, the mother-of-five suffered an aneurysm and subsequent cardiac arrest during the match in which her son Declan was playing.

Mrs McVey was transferred to Antrim Area Hospital where her family was told she would not recover.

St Patrick's GAC Loup paid their respects to the family via a Facebook post which read:

"The Committee, Players and Members of St Patrick’s GAC Loup are deeply saddened by the death of our esteemed Member Siobhan McVey (neé McLernon), Ballyneil Road Loup.





"We send our sincere condolences to her Husband Aiden, her Sons & current playing members Paul, Declan and Niall and Daughters Louise and Catherine.

"We also extend our condolences to the wider McVey and McLernon families.

Siobhan was a loyal supporter and attended all our matches both home and away.

The family have since made the decision to donate her organs.

Her son Paul told The Irish News, "She gave her life in the service of others and her final act of giving was to allow three other people another chance at life by donating her kidneys and her pancreas."

He said that there was nothing to suspect that she was unwell before the incident.

"She never smoked or drank, she walked every day. It is such a shock," he said.

The family offered their thanks to Antrim Area Hospital for the care Mrs McVey received and thanked the community for their continued prayers and support.