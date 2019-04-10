NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Further reports ordered into case of Down man accused of raping two-week-old baby

By Donal McMahon
Wednesday, April 10, 2019 - 03:11 PM

Outstanding medical reports including from a paediatric pathologist have been ordered by the director of public prosecutions in the investigation of a man from Annalong Co Down accused of raping and causing brain injuries to a two-week-old baby.

A forensic report is also outstanding on a nappy which is currently with the PSNI unit for DNA testing.

Other expert evidence is due from consultants from radiology, neurological and ophthalmic consultants.

Newry magistrates heard that a “voluminous” investigation was being carried out on the 26-year-old male defendant who cannot be named in order to protect the identity of his alleged victim.

The accused had previously claimed he may have unintentionally hit the child's head off a wall while "tired and frustrated".

The prosecution has however argued the injuries inflicted, including broken ribs and thigh bones, were so severe that they could not have been accidental.

Four medical expert reports are now due to be completed by the end of this month.

The man faces charges of grievous bodily harm with intent and sexual assault of a child on September 29, 2018.

Police were alerted after the baby was brought to Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry with unexplained injuries. The child had sustained a brain haemorrhage, a number of broken bones, traumatic bruising and was bleeding when admitted. Medical professionals believe the fractures may have been due to the use of significant force, such as through the tugging or twisting of limbs, the court heard.

A consultant paediatrician provided an opinion that the baby had been sexually assaulted including penetration.

The accused has given no explanation for the bruising and categorically denies any sexual assault.

The case is due back up on May 8.

