Further remand for Gurranabraher man charged with stabbing another in throat

A man accused of stabbing another man in the throat as he sat in a car in Cork city centre has been remanded in custody until April 23.

David Ross, 30, of Gurranabraher, Cork, appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison today.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the case had been adjourned for a book of evidence but this was not yet ready for service. The sergeant applied for a four-week adjournment.

Longer than a fortnight’s remand required the consent of the defence, and solicitor Eddie Burke said they were consenting to the four-week remand.

Judge Olann Kelleher then adjourned the case and remanded Ross in custody until April 23.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis previously stated that the investigating officer had confirmed that the file had been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

David Ross, 30, of Gurranabraher, Cork, was originally charged by Detective Garda Maurice O’Connor with assault causing harm to Trevor O’Sullivan at North Main Street, Cork, at 10.30 on October 1, 2019.

At the bail hearing in October, Det Garda O’Connor objected to bail being granted to the accused and outlined his grounds for objection.

“It is alleged that David Ross assaulted the injured party by stabbing him three times – in the throat, arm and leg – while he was sitting in a car. The injured party had to get in excess of 50 stitches to his wounds.

“Extensive CCTV footage has been harvested in the area which shows the defendant in the lead-up to and the immediate aftermath of the alleged incident. Distinctive clothing worn by the accused during this alleged assault has been seized by gardaí.

“Gardaí believe David Ross is an extremely violent individual and will commit further serious offences if granted bail.

“It is believed this alleged assault arose from an ongoing dispute between him and other parties connected with the injured party,” Det. Garda O’Connor said.