'Further boost' for CIT as Bishopstown campus set for €19m refurbishment

Cork Institute of Technology, file photo
By Jess Casey
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - 04:29 PM

Cork Institute of Technology (CIT) is to receive almost €19m towards the refurbishment of its Bishopstown campus.

The Department of Education has this week approved €18.75m in principal towards significant building upgrades at CIT which, it says, represents a “further boost” to the institute.

“This building work will result in a significant upgrade in facilities for students and staff and, to be honest, not before time," said Dr Barry O'Connor, CIT president. “Revamping the 1970s building stock will also enhance CIT’s offering to Irish and international students alike.

2020 will be a busy year on campus as this refurbishment ramps up and construction work commences on the new CIT Sports Arena.

The refurbishment project, which is to be phased in over five years to minimise disruption to students and staff, includes the replacement of windows, roof and building facade. The funding will also go towards the upgrading of mechanical and electrical services, as well as allowing for a number of sustainable technologies.

This includes a combined heat and power plant, solar photovoltaic systems, LED lighting and an upgraded building management system.

The majority of CIT students are located at the Bishopstown main campus, with approximately 85% of the Faculty of Engineering and Science accommodated there.

The planned upgrade will help to continue the growth of this department, in line with the National Skill Skills Strategy 2025, according to the Department of Education. This strategy takes into account the growth projections and industry needs of the region.

There is also a new Learning Resource Centre planned for CIT, which is part of the Munster Technological University (MTU) consortium along with IT Tralee.

This project sees the two institutes bidding to become the first Technological University (TU) in Munster. A decision on the project's designation was postponed earlier this year.

In July, the Minister for Education Joe McHugh deferred his decision on making an order to set up the MTU, to allow the consortium to work on meeting the requirements recommended by an independent advisory panel, who assessed the project.

At the time, Minister McHugh said the Government was "strongly committed" to the project but was deferring his decision to allow the consortium to “work energetically” on meeting the recommendations. A decision on the project's TU designation is now expected in early 2020.

CIT currently plays a hugely important role in providing graduates to industry in the southern region, according to Minister McHugh. "The investment will further strengthen its capacity to meet industry needs and will directly support its ambitions to develop a new MTU, together with IT Tralee.”

Minister of State for Higher Education Mary Mitchell O'Connor said the funding would help provide upgraded facilities at CIT, improve the building’s energy performance and help CIT expand its student numbers.

Funding to University College Cork (UCC) for the Cork University Business School in the city was also announced earlier this year as part of the Higher Education Strategic Investment Fund.

