NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Further 80 homes could lose part of gardens under BusConnects plan

Thursday, January 10, 2019 - 07:13 AM
By Digital Desk staff

A further 80 Dublin households could lose part of their front gardens as part of the BusConnects plan.

The National Transport Authority told The Irish Times it will write to between 70 and 80 households on the Swords Road in relation to alternative plans now being considered.

Residents and businesses on the proposed Swords to city centre bus corridor raised concerns about an aspect of the initial plan.

The alternative option includes a widening of the Swords Road through Santry.

A NTA spokesperson says both options are viable and homeowners will be offered one to one meetings with the NTA.

READ MORE: Investigation underway after man, 27, critically injured following shooting in Bray

The plan is part of the public consultation on the first four corridors which runs until February 15.

It was initially thought that around 350 homeowners in Dublin could have parts of their front garden taken to be put in bus and cycle lanes as part of the plans for four new bus corridors from Blanchardstown, Swords, Clongriffin and Lucan into the city centre.

Each of the homeowners would receive an average payment of €25,000 under Compulsory Purchase Orders by the NTA.


KEYWORDS

BusConnectsNTASwords

Related Articles

Homeowners losing gardens under Bus Connects plan to receive €25,000

Change in operator to bring 'immediate improvements' in bus frequency on three Dublin routes

Almost €3m spent on engineers and consultants for BusConnects plan

More in this Section

Husband accused of stabbing wife remanded in custody

Man seriously injured in Bray shooting

The Lotto results are in...

Ireland to welcome five unaccompanied child refugees rescued from the Mediterranean


Lifestyle

10 ways to get your child off Fortnite

Understanding what triggers your stress is key

A question of taste: Cathy Davey

Director Myles O’Reilly goes back to the future with folk film

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 09, 2019

    • 15
    • 16
    • 18
    • 23
    • 39
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »