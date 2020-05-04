Further 19 Covid-19 deaths announced

The number of deaths from the Covid-19 pandemic here has now reached 1,303 after the announcement yesterday that a further 19 people had died as a result of the coronavirus.

While deaths announced are typically not just those which occurred in the previous 24 hours, but rather across a number of days, it is still one of the lowest daily tallies in recent weeks.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre also said it had received notification as of 11am on Sunday of a further 330 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases here to 21,506.

Additional data from the HPSC showed that as of midnight last Friday, of 21,064 cases, 58% are female and 42% are male, with a median age of confirmed cases of 49 years.

With 2,825 cases (13%) resulting in hospitalisation, of those 363 cases have been admitted to ICU.

The figures also showed that 6,068 cases are associated with healthcare workers Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,406 (49%), followed by Kildare with 1,242 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,164 cases (6%) Community transmission accounts for 63% of cases analysed, close contact accounts for 34%, and travel abroad accounts for 3%.

The latest figures come as the HSE said it was continuing to ramp up testing across the country and after the government updated its advice for those cocooning.

It said from Tuesday anyone cocooning should only leave their home to take a short walk, should strictly adhere to social distancing guidelines and avoid physical contact with others.

At a briefing earlier yesterday Health Service Executive chief executive Paul Reid said testing had now taken place in 80% of nursing homes and that more than 176,000 tests had been completed nationwide as of last Friday.

Figures provided at the briefing showed more than 950 patients are being treated in Irish hospitals with confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus.

Of these, 98 confirmed cases and 28 suspected cases were being treated in intensive care units around the country as of Sunday morning, the HSE said.