Further 1,400 homeowners affected by tracker mortgage scandal as revealed €647m paid out so far in redress

€647 million has so far been paid out in redress and compensation as a result of the tracker mortgage scandal.

A Central Bank examination of two million mortgages has found a further 1,400 homeowners were affected.

It also says 39,800 customers were either denied a tracker rate or charged the wrong rate of interest.

In some cases, this led to families losing their homes.

Derville Rowland, Director General for Financial Conduct at the Central Bank, says they will continue to put pressure on the banks until all affected customers have been identified.

"That's been our demand of them right throughout this examination and it certainly is our continuing demand in this work and in all of their dealings with their customers," she said.

"They must have a customer-centric view and be able to demonstrate that by the outcomes they deliver for their customers.

"We'll be judging them on that in this examination and in all of their obligations."

