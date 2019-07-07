News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Funeral to take place of Irish mountain climber who died descending Mount Elbrus

Sunday, July 07, 2019 - 08:15 AM

The funeral will take place today of Irish mountain climber Alan Mahon who died last week on Europe's highest mountain.

The father-of-three was part of a group of ten climbers who were descending Mount Elbrus in Russia when he died.

The other nine climbers, five of whom were also Irish, were brought safely down to base, but Russia's Emergency Ministry said Mr Mahon died possibly of heart failure during the descent.

The 40-year-old's funeral will take place at 2pm this afternoon at Our Lady of Victories Church in Kildangan with burial afterwards at St Evin's Cemetery, Monasteverin.

The family has requested that donations if desired can be made to 'To Children with Love'- a charity which supports socially deprived children in Russia.

READ MORE

Not one county has even minimum level of support for people with dementia

More on this topic

Australia captain Aaron Finch excited for ‘blockbuster’ England semi-final

Biden apologises over comments about segregationists

Cork Bishop: 'Taoiseach needs to learn from 'sinning priest' comment'

Actor and former football player Vinnie Jones’s wife Tanya dies after long illness

More in this Section

Murder investigation launched into death of 2-year-old in Cork

Funeral for Limerick boxer Kevin Sheehy takes place today

Irish family facing deportation because son has Cystic Fibrosis allowed stay in Australia

One third who experience domestic abuse in Ireland are male; only 5% will come forward


Lifestyle

Wine with Leslie Williams: Bottles from the Loire Valley

Bake with Michelle Darmody: Sunny apricots are in season

Weekend Food with Darina Allen: Harissa and Goat’s Cheese Buns

The Menu: The latest food news from around Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »