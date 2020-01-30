News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Funeral of three McGinley children to take place tomorrow

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, January 30, 2020 - 10:31 AM

The three children found dead in Dublin last week will be laid to rest tomorrow.

The bodies of Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) McGinley were discovered at their home in Newcastle last Friday, January 24th.

A Mass of the Angels will be held in the Church of The Holy Family in Rathcoole at 11 am tomorrow.

It will be followed by burial in Newcastle Cemetery.

The family has asked for donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Rathcoole Boys Football Club, Scoil Chrónáin in Rathcoole, or Happy Feet Early Learning Centre in Rathcoole.

Mother Deirdre Morley charged with murdering her three children

