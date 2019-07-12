News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Funeral of Santina Cawley, 2, to take place today

Friday, July 12, 2019 - 07:14 AM

The funeral of the two-year-old girl who died tragically in Cork city takes place this morning.

Gardaí are continuing their murder investigation into Santina Cawley's death.

She was found with serious injuries in an apartment in the Boreenamanna Road last Friday, and was later pronounced dead.

Her funeral Mass takes place in the North Cathedral in the city at 11am, with burial afterwards in St Catherine's Cemetery, Kilcully.

On Wednesday, gardaí investigating the murder renewed their appeals for information.

They are looking to speak to anyone who was in the Elderwood Estate area or Boreenmanna Road areas between 1am and 5.30am on Friday morning to come forward.

They are particularly keen to speak with anyone who has dashcam or mobile phone footage from the area at those times.

A woman in her 30s was arrested as part of the investigation but has since been released without charge.

