News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Funeral of rally driver killed at weekend to take place today

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, June 27, 2019 - 07:12 AM

The funeral of Fianna Fáil councillor and rally champion Manus Kelly is taking place today in Co Donegal.

Huge crowds are expected to pay their final respects to the 41-year-old who was killed in a crash in the Donegal International Rally at the weekend.

The father of five, a prominent local businessman and newly elected councillor, had won the event for the past three consecutive years.

The funeral gets underway from midday in St. Columba's Church, Glenswilly, followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery.

READ MORE

Gardaí continue questioning man in connection with death of woman in Dublin

More on this topic

Hamilton triumphs after French GP masterclass

Tight at the top in Donegal rally

Craig Breen changes car for Donegal International Rally

FIA World Rally Championship event could be held in Northern Ireland

TOPIC: Motorsport

More in this Section

Taoiseach intends to intervene to bring long-standing party row in Waterford 'to a close'

Mother of boy with severe epilepsy says medicinal cannabis legislation is 'life-changing'

Workers become second syndicate at Cork wholesale firm to win major EuroMillions prize in two years

Garda bosses: 90% of recommendations to be implemented by end of year


Lifestyle

Review: Lauryn Hill proves she still has that thing

Darina Allen: A celebration of Irish produce

Gone to pot: Leading psychiatrist on the cannabis debate

Why London is the perfect hunting ground for antique lovers this month

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

    • 5
    • 13
    • 16
    • 23
    • 27
    • 35
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »