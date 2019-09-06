News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Funeral of Nora Quoirin to be held in Belfast

Funeral of Nora Quoirin to be held in Belfast
By Press Association
Friday, September 06, 2019 - 03:18 PM

A teenager who was found dead in the Malaysian jungle will be laid to rest following a funeral in Belfast next week.

Nora Quoirin’s body was discovered last month about 1.6 miles from the jungle resort of Dusun, where she had been on holiday with her parents and two siblings.

Hundreds of people were involved in the search operation.

The teenager – who was born with the brain defect holoprosencephaly and was described by her family as “vulnerable” – disappeared on August 4.

Her family believe she was abducted, insisting she would not have wandered off by herself.

However, police in Malaysia said they have so far found no evidence of abduction or kidnapping.

A post-mortem examination revealed Nora died from internal bleeding probably caused by hunger and stress.

Nora lived in London and was the daughter of French-Irish parents Sebastien and Meabh Quoirin.

Her funeral will take place next Tuesday at St Brigid’s Church in south Belfast, where she was baptised.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Family of Nora Quoirin hope for 'more answers to our many questions' following daughter's deathFamily of Nora Quoirin hope for 'more answers to our many questions' following daughter's death

‘No ruling out of criminal involvement’ in Nóra Quoirin case‘No ruling out of criminal involvement’ in Nóra Quoirin case

Lawyer: Nora Quoirin's family 'want to find out the truth, they owe her that'Lawyer: Nora Quoirin's family 'want to find out the truth, they owe her that'

Nora Quoirin tragedy – how events unfolded in MalaysiaNora Quoirin tragedy – how events unfolded in Malaysia

Nora QuoirinTOPIC: Nóra Quoirin

More in this Section

Marine safety experts warn of dangers of modifying boats after drowningMarine safety experts warn of dangers of modifying boats after drowning

Christian Brothers to pay outstanding €6.8m to redress organisationChristian Brothers to pay outstanding €6.8m to redress organisation

'Too easy to lie back and do nothing': Father of Irish doctor killed in Air France crash to appeal court decision'Too easy to lie back and do nothing': Father of Irish doctor killed in Air France crash to appeal court decision

Garda one of two men arrested as part of corruption investigationGarda one of two men arrested as part of corruption investigation


Lifestyle

Hannah Stephenson has advice on choosing plants that don’t tend to succumb to box blightHedge your bets: Advice on choosing plants that don’t succumb to box blight

Macroom Flower & Garden Club hosts a floral demonstration with Helen Cusack AOIFA entitled ‘Hidden Gems of Autumn including ideas for wedding flowers’ on Thursday, September 12Garden notes: Lots to do all over Cork in the coming week

All the fun of the fair in Cork tomorrow will quickly be followed by all the fun of the fair in Dublin next week.Exciting antiques events that offer plenty of scope for collectors

There are many advantages to growing this tasty fruit, says Fiann Ó NualláinRaspberry ripples: Planting and picking the tasty treat

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 04, 2019

  • 7
  • 22
  • 27
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »