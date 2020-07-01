Funeral of Noah Donohue to take place in Belfast today

The funeral of Belfast teenager, Noah Donohoe, will take place later this morning.

Noah, 14, went missing on June 21 close to Shore Rd in north Belfast. As the search got underway, police said they feared he had fallen off his bike in the area and sustained a head injury.

Last Friday they also discovered items belonging to Noah.

The search came to a tragic end when the young boy's body was discovered on Saturday morning in the north of the city.

His funeral today is a private family gathering at St Patrick's Church in Belfast in line with public health guidelines Noah's family say his final journey past his school will allow people to pay their repects at a social distance.

His coffin is due to arrive at St Patrick's Church on Donegall Street for Requiem Mass at 11 o clock.

Robin Swann is among the many MLAs who've offered condolences to grieving loved ones of the 14-year-old.

Mr Swann said: "I didn't know Noah or his family but when the news began to filter through that a young boy was missing,

"There was hardly a person in Northern Ireland or a parent that didn't follow the search and hope and pray that he would be found safe and well.

"Sadly that wasn't to be, so my thoughts are with Noah's family and school friends at this deeply distressing time."