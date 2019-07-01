Funeral of Kilkenny light aircraft pilot to be delayed

The funeral of a father-of-three who are left “heartbroken” over his death when the light aircraft he was piloting crashed into electricity cables is being delayed.

Richard “Dick” O’ Connell, 51, from Rathcash, Gowran Cross, Co Kilkenny died when his two-seater glider crashed about 200 yards from his home around 9pm on Friday last.

The father-of-three teenage children, one boy and two girls, who was a highly respected builder and stone mason, was flying over and back around his home taking photographs of his daughter’s 18th birthday party.

His daughter Abby, whose birthday party they were marking, turns 18 tomorrow and as a result, her much-loved father’s funeral will take place after that according to close family members.

The young woman has only just completed her Leaving Cert.

A post mortem examination was carried out on Mr O’Connell’s body at University Hospital Waterford (UHW).

The Air Accident Investigations Unit (AAIU) spent several hours at the crash scene to carry out technical along with forensic examinations by gardai. The aircraft was subsequently transported to Meath for further investigation.

Several party guests witnessed the drama unfold as the aircraft crashed near trees and polls.

Close friend Matt O’Keeffe said: “It’s (Mr O’Connell’s death) is a very sad loss. As a mark of respect all sporting events were cancelled over the weekend as his family are heavily involved in hurling and camogie.

Dick’s aircraft was a familiar sight in the sky around the locality. He was a very skilled, careful and experienced pilot.

In a death notice on rip.ie his family added: “Richard (Dick) beloved husband of Claire and loving Dad of Jack Abby and Erin. (He will be) sadly missed by his heartbroken family., mother Mary, brothers Murt, Paddy, John, Michael and sister Annamarie.

“(His) parents-in-law John and Shirley, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.” Funeral arrangements are still being finalised.

Party goers, family members and several locals rushed to the site of the crash, however despite efforts to save the aviation enthusiast’s life he died a short time later.

He was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny city and later transferred to UHW.

Gardaí from Thomastown and Kilkenny city along with fire units and several ambulances were called to the scene

Officers spoke with many of the guests at the house, who remained to comfort the dead man’s wife, two daughters and son.