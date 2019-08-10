News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Funeral of Jack Downey to take place in Clonmel

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, August 10, 2019 - 10:40 AM

The funeral of a teenager who died after taking a substance at the Indiependence music festival will take place this morning.

Jack Downey became unwell at the Mitchelstown festival last weekend and was transferred to Cork University Hospital where he passed away on Monday.

Mourners queued up to pay their respects yesterday evening as he lay in repose at Clonmel Óg Hurling and Football Club.

Requiem Mass for the 19-year-old will take place today at St Oliver’s Church in Clonmel, Co Tipperary.


Mayor of Clonmel Garrett Ahern says the community has really pulled together to support Jack's family.

"I just want to commend Clonmel Óg sports club and the wider community for the support that they have given the family," said Mr Ahern.

"I know it meant an awful lot to them.

"This has been a long, difficult week. It's a young man who was 19 years old, his first year in college, had his whole life ahead of him."

He said that the tragic events of the past week has left the community in shock.

"I think people are still trying to come to terms with the reality of what has happened."

