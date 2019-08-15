Funeral of Galway teenager who died after falling ill at a debs to take place today

The funeral of a teenager who died after falling ill at a debs in Galway takes place later today.

Jessica Moore was at the event in Ballinasloe, but was later pronounced dead in hospital.

The 19-year-old's funeral mass takes place in St. Patrick's Church in Bullaun at one o'clock this afternoon.

Her family have warned that a fake fundraising page has been set up in Jessica's name - and they're asking people not to donate to it.

Local councillor Shane Curley has expressed his condolences with Jessica's family.

"I don't know if any words can really make them feel any better, just to say that if I can be of any help, I'm here," he said.

"I didn't know them personally, but just to say look after each other and to rally around in what's a terrible time."