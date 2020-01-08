News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Funeral of Frankie Dunne told to treat homeless 'with a little more sympathy and kindness'

Funeral of Frankie Dunne told to treat homeless 'with a little more sympathy and kindness'
By Denise O’Donoghue
Wednesday, January 08, 2020 - 12:00 PM

The funeral mass of murdered homeless man Francis ‘Frankie’ Dunne has taken place in Cork city, with attendants being urged to be kind to the next homeless person they meet.

The mass took place at St Mary’s on the Hill Church in Knocknaheeny before Mr Dunne's burial at St Michael’s Cemetery in Blackrock.

The 64-year-old’s partially dismembered body was found in the garden of Castlegreina House on Boreenmanna Rd at the end of last month.

Father Gregory Howard told attendants that Frankie's "spirit is free because he loved and is loved".

Fr Howard mentioned those who reached out to the Dunne family after Frankie's death to remember him.

"[The family] have received messages of sympathy. Many of them are from people who knew Frankie on a deeply personal level.

Some messages on Twitter describe Frankie as “a true friend”, “a gentle soul”, “a kind man” who had “a heart of Gold”.

Frankie's family said he had an inquisitive mind and "was interested in everything."

"Frankie never held a grudge," they said.

Fr Howard paid tribute to those who helped Frankie during his life, including his family and friends, the staff and residents of Clanmornin House and the Simon Community.

"The greatest lesson of all is this: the next homeless person we meet, we might treat them with a little more sympathy and kindness," Fr Howard concluded.

READ MORE

IMO to meet Health Minister to discuss consultant staffing crisis


Frankie DunneCorkFuneral

More in this Section

Family 'very concerned' for man missing for nearly three weeksFamily 'very concerned' for man missing for nearly three weeks

Suspect in 'completely random' attempted abduction identified thanks to child's coat victim took from car bootSuspect in 'completely random' attempted abduction identified thanks to child's coat victim took from car boot

Health Minister apologises as INMO urges Govt to declare trolley crisis 'a major incident'Health Minister apologises as INMO urges Govt to declare trolley crisis 'a major incident'

Health Minister should focus on health crisis and not ‘exclusion zones’ - Students For Life Health Minister should focus on health crisis and not ‘exclusion zones’ - Students For Life


Lifestyle

Cork writer and academic Daniel Corkery described the aisling poem, in his 1924 study The Hidden Ireland, as an “intimate expression of the hidden life of the people among whom it flourished”.Vision of a thriving arts scene

From the 1970s to 2010, it’s fair to say that the gaming industry followed a steady trajectory of evolution.Game Tech: Stories behind the decade’s most influential video games

With the dawn of a new decade and all this optimistic talk of what 2020 will bring, it’s easy to forget that we’re still smack bang in the middle of winter with a whole lot of cold weather to come before spring arrives.Berets to baker boys: the hottest hat trends for winter

While many people are hoping to get fit as part of a New Year resolution, tackling flabby and unfit bodies through exercise isn’t as easy as it sounds.Six common barriers to exercise – and how to overcome them

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »