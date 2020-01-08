Funeral of Frankie Dunne told to treat homeless 'with a little more sympathy and kindness'

The funeral mass of murdered homeless man Francis ‘Frankie’ Dunne has taken place in Cork city, with attendants being urged to be kind to the next homeless person they meet.

The mass took place at St Mary’s on the Hill Church in Knocknaheeny before Mr Dunne's burial at St Michael’s Cemetery in Blackrock.

The 64-year-old’s partially dismembered body was found in the garden of Castlegreina House on Boreenmanna Rd at the end of last month.

Father Gregory Howard told attendants that Frankie's "spirit is free because he loved and is loved".

Fr Howard mentioned those who reached out to the Dunne family after Frankie's death to remember him.

"[The family] have received messages of sympathy. Many of them are from people who knew Frankie on a deeply personal level.

Some messages on Twitter describe Frankie as “a true friend”, “a gentle soul”, “a kind man” who had “a heart of Gold”.

Frankie's family said he had an inquisitive mind and "was interested in everything."

"Frankie never held a grudge," they said.

Fr Howard paid tribute to those who helped Frankie during his life, including his family and friends, the staff and residents of Clanmornin House and the Simon Community.

"The greatest lesson of all is this: the next homeless person we meet, we might treat them with a little more sympathy and kindness," Fr Howard concluded.