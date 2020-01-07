Funeral of father-of-three whose body was discovered in Cork to be held tomorrow

The funeral will take place tomorrow for the father of three whose dismembered body was discovered in the grounds of a derelict house in Cork City.

“Kind and gentle” Francis ‘Frankie’ Dunne, originally from Chuchfield in the City, will be missed by his children, four grandchildren, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.

The 64-year-old will repose at O’Connor Bros Funeral Home, North Gate Bridge, with a rosary this evening, at 6pm followed by his removal to St Mary’s on the Hill Church, Knocknaheeney.

Requiem Mass is tomorrow at 11am followed by his funeral to St Michael’s Cemetery, Blackrock.

There has been widespread shock at the gruesome nature of Mr Dunne’s death.

His naked, headless, armless torso was found in undergrowth to the rear of the unoccupied Castlegreina House on Boreenmanna Rd on Saturday, December 28.

His head and arms were later found in the back garden area following a search.

Mr Dunne had spent Christmas Day with family before he returned to Cork Simon’s high-support housing on Boreenmanna Rd where he was living at the time of his death. Two days later he reportedly left to go for a walk. His body was found the following evening at 4pm.

Gardaí are looking to speak to an Eastern European chef who they believe may have information which could help them solve Mr Dunne’s murder.

Gardaí said the man is a witness rather than a suspect at this stage and played down claims made at the weekend that the chef’s knives and saws were found at the scene.

Gardaí have contacted Interpol to obtain a witness statement from the Eastern European chef, reported the Irish Times, and the force is liaising with the PSNI and police in Scotland on the case.

A European arrest warrant may be issued if the person of interest does not co-operate with authorities.

Although the unnamed man flew from Belfast to Edinburgh on Monday, December 30, just two days after the murder, gardaí said his flights had been booked before the murder. It is believed that he also booked return flights to Ireland.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses or anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Boreenmanna Rd area since December 27 to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 021 4943330.