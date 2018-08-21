Home»Breaking News»ireland

Funeral of Donegal crash victim to take place today

Tuesday, August 21, 2018 - 08:11 AM

The funeral of one of the victims in the Donegal crash is taking place today.

Shiva Devine, who was in her early 20s, was one of two people who died in the collision in Bundoran on Sunday morning.

Conall McAleer, who was also in his 20s, and is from the Fermanagh/Donegal border, also died.

Another woman remains in a critical condition in Beaumont hospital, while two other men are still being treated for their injuries in Sligo University Hospital.

A sixth occupant of the car, a man in his 20s, presented himself at Ballyshannon Garda Station several hours after the crash - but was released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Shiva's funeral will take place in Ballintra in Co Donegal this morning at 11am - while Mr McAleer's funeral takes place tomorrow.

