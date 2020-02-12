News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Funeral of broadcaster Keelin Shanley to take place today

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - 07:22 AM

The funeral of RTÉ broadcaster Keelin Shanley will take place in Dublin later.

She died on Saturday following a battle with cancer, aged 51.

Family, friends and colleagues of the award winning broadcaster, who died on Saturday after a battle with breast cancer, will gather to pay their respects at St Paul's Church in Glenageary, in south Dublin today.

Her family have indicated that the ceremony will be a celebration of her life.

The funeral service is due to get under way at 12.15 and her remains will then be removed to Mount Jerome Crematorium in Harold's Cross.

Ms Shanley's death notice stated she had died "peacefully in the last sunshine before the storm."

She is survived by husband Conor and children Lucy and Ben.

