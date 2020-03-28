Funeral masses to be celebrated after crisis has passed, church says

The Catholic church has introduced stricter new guidelines to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, the Irish Bishop's conference says funeral masses will from now on will be celebrated at a later date when this crisis has passed.

The body of the deceased will instead be brought directly to the place of burial.

There will also be no face-to-face confessions, while baptisms and marriages are no longer to be celebrated until further notice.

All priests who are aged 70 years or older and those who have underlying health conditions are not expected to take part in frontline pastoral ministry and are therefore excused from doing so.

Hospital visits will be conducted by full-time trained hospital chaplains and subject to the regulation of hospital management.

There will be no house calls (including First Friday calls) at this time.

"I too share your fears, your unease, your worries and the sense of loss in these days. This is a very strange and challenging time for us as a Church, as a country and as a world family," said Bishop Larry Duffy.