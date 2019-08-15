News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Funeral for Mossie Keane, Roy Keane's father, to be held on Saturday

By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Thursday, August 15, 2019 - 04:03 PM

The funeral of Mossie Keane, the father of former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland footballer Roy Keane, will take place on Saturday morning.

Maurice "Mossie" Keane passed away on Wednesday evening. He had suffered a stroke late last year and was being cared for in the Heather Care Home at Cork Orthopaedic Hospital.

Mr Keane became a much-recognised figure in Cork during his son's exploits with Manchester United. He was also present at many of Roy's major sporting moments over the years and was in attendance when he received an honorary degree from UCC and the Freedom of Cork city.

Mr Keane, who worked at the Sunbeam plant in Blackpool, lived with his wife Marie in Mayfield before relocating to Rathpeacon to a property purchased by their son in the late 1990s. They have five children: Roy, Denis, Johnson, Pat and Hilary.

Tributes have been paid to Mr Keane.

Noel Mooney, general manager of the FAI, said, "Our thoughts and prayers are with Roy and his family at this time."

Roy's former club Cobh Ramblers said: "Cobh Ramblers FC wish to express our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the late Maurice ‘Mossie’ Keane following his recent passing.

"Maurice’s sons Roy, Denis and Pat all played for the club and he will be deeply missed.

"May he rest in peace."

Cork City FC also extended their condolences.

Mossie Keane's removal will take place on Friday at 7pm, at the Church of the Resurrection, Farranree. His funeral mass will take place on Saturday morning, followed by burial at St Catherine's Cemetery, Kilcully.

