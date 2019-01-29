Funeral details announced for tragic Donegal quartet who died in crash

The funerals of four young men who all tragically died in a car accident on Sunday night will take place in West Donegal on Thursday.

The men were named as Mícheál Roarty, 24, from Dunlewey; John Harley, 24, from Falcarragh; Shaun Harkin, 22, from Falcarragh; and Daniel Scott, from Gortahork, also in his 20s.

(Left to right) Michael Roarty, John Hanley, Daniel Scott and Shaun Harkin.

Mr Harkin's funeral will take place at Christ the King Church in Gortahork on Thursday at 10am. The funeral of Mr Harley will take place in St Finnians Church, Falcarragh at 1pm on Thursday afternoon.

Mr Roarty's funeral mass will also take place on Thursday morning at 11:30am at the Sacred Heart Church in Dunlewey, while Mr Scott's funeral will take place at Christ the King Church in Gortahork at 2:30pm on Thursday afternoon.

The four friends were killed when the car they were travelling in left the road near Magheraroarty around 8.40pm.

It is understood the car flipped over onto its roof and that all four men were killed instantly following the crash in the townland of Gleannhulaigh.

Maeve Sweeney, principal at PCC Falcarragh where three of the men went to school, said: "As you can imagine our school is 460 students and it's always very busy, it's a noisy school.

"This morning there was a very sombre silence across the school, students were just devastated and a lot of them had connections with them, so it was a very quiet school this morning."

Gweedore priest Fr Brian O’Fearraigh who assisted at the scene of Sunday night’s accident said that it was "really the stuff of nightmares".

“It makes no earthly sense whatever,” he told RTE’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí are continuing their investigations and Superintendent David Kelly has appealed for witnesses.

He said: "If anybody saw that silver Toyota Corolla, 01-DL, travelling in the direction of Magheraroarty to Gweedore yesterday evening prior to 8.40pm - or indeed earlier in the day - would they please contact gardaí at Milford Garda Station."