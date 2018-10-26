Funeral arrangements announced for Macroom shooting victim

By Joe Leogue

The man shot dead on a farm outside Macroom, Co Cork on Tuesday night will be buried following his funeral mass on Sunday.

Derry Coakley. Photo: Richard Mills.

Derry Coakley (59) died in Raleigh, Macroom after suffering a single gunshot wound to the arm.

Mr Coakley was an agricultural contractor who also carried out work in the area for Cork County Council, and was well known in Macroom where he lived with his mother Joan on Castle Street.

READ MORE: Gardaí continue to question man after fatal shooting in Macroom

A man in his sixties was arrested on Wednesday morning in connection with the shooting and was detained at Bandon Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007, where gardaí continued to question him today.

Mr Coakley will lie in repose in St Colman’s Church, Macroom from 5pm tomorrow, Saturday, followed by Requiem Mass at noon on Sunday and burial at St Colman’s Cemetery.

Mr Coakley is survived by his mother Joan, sister Siobhan, daughter Deirdre and her mother Siobhan.