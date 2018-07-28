Fundraising webpage for Greece victim Brian O’Callaghan-Westropp set up

A fundraising webpage for the Irishman who died in Greek wildfires less than a week after getting married has attracted thousands of euro in donations within hours of being launched.

Brian O’Callaghan-Westropp died in the fires which swept through the Athens hinterland earlier this week while on honeymoon with his wife Zoe Holohan.

The couple got married at Clonabreany House in Kells, Co Meath, before heading to Greece last weekend.

They became separated as they tried to escape the fires that broke out in Mati last Monday.

It has since emerged that Mr O’Callaghan-Westropp’s brother died in a motorbike crash in 1997.

A GoFundMe page in his honour had, by last evening, raised €2,213 of the €5,000 goal within hours of being launched.

The organisers of the appeal wrote: “Brian was an amazing man who helped all around him. He volunteered for Blood Bikes Ireland in between studying the final year of an MBA in National College of Ireland. We as his colleagues in NCI are distraught at this time and like all his friends, colleagues and family are trying to come to terms with this incredible loss.

“Brian’s life was lost too soon and too young, and he leaves a hole in our hearts. We will never forget his larger-than-life personality, his laughter and spirit that carried us all at times.

“The entire proceeds of this fundraiser will go directly to Brian’s wife Zoe to try to help her through this most difficult time.”

