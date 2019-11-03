Fundraiser for great granddad Paddy Hansard after 'devastating' unprovoked attack

A major fundraising night for a great grandfather who suffered a major brain injury in an unprovoked attack outside his home is to be held later this month.

Paddy Hansard (73) suffered serious head injuries and broken bones in his neck due to an attack which took place outside his home at approximately 2.30am on August 17 at Courtney Place flat complex in Ballybough, Dublin.

Paddy Hansard

Mr Hansard, a retired scaffolder, was on his way home from a night out which he spent in the Clonliffe House pub.

The highly respected family man, who has five adult children, along with four brothers and 11 sisters, was rushed to the nearby Mater Hospital by emergency services, where he remained in a critical condition for several weeks in ICU.

He suffered three bleeds to his brain and broken bones in his neck which have left him with a permanent significant brain injury. Mr Hansard continues to make medical progress but doctors have advised his family that he will need round-the-clock care in the future.

'Paddy is a gentleman...We are devastated'

The fundraising night is being organised by the owners of the Clonliffe House pub.

Pamela Farrell, a spokesperson for the popular pub said: “We have a night organised for Sunday, November 24. We have Tina G playing as she knows Paddy and is a great entertainer.

“Paddy is a gentleman and we are just devastated over what happened to him. We will do everything possible to help with fundraising so that his future medical needs can be looked after. We hold him in such high regard."

A crowd-funding campaign on gofundme.com has so far raised €11,343 against a goal of €50,000.

Paddy Hansard

File sent to DPP

A file has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to the attack on Mr Hansard. A man was arrested, questioned and released without charge in connection with the attack.

The attack also featured on RTÉ’s Crimecall in a bid to garner fresh information and new leads. It is understood that several lines of inquiry are now being followed by officers as a result of the programme which was aired on September 23.

In a statement gardaí said: “Investigations are ongoing. Gardaí continue ask for anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.”

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact the incident room at Mountjoy Station. Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01-6668601, the Garda Confidential Line 18000 666 111 or any garda station.