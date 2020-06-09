News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Funding granted for maternity care research at CUMH

By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Tuesday, June 09, 2020 - 06:57 PM

File image of a pregnant woman. Picture: Pexels

Researchers at University College Cork have received funding for a pilot project that aims to reduce the number of hospital check-up visits for pregnant women during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The study at Cork University Maternity Hospital will use remote technology to monitor blood pressure in pregnant women during the coronavirus pandemic, including inpatients and outpatients and Covid-positive and Covid-negative mothers.

If a pregnant woman’s blood pressure is too high for too long and left uncontrolled, it can affect the baby’s growth and may be a sign of a potentially life-threatening condition called pre-eclampsia.

In some cases, women with suspected high blood pressure may need to present at the hospital for extra check-ups as well as their routine consultations - something made more difficult during the current public health emergency.

Some 500 pregnant women in the project will use an automated device connected to the INFANT Research Centre’s LEANBH platform to measure their blood pressure and relay the results to the clinical team. The mothers can then be alerted if their care needs to change.

The result should mean fewer mothers needing to personally attend outpatients in Cork University Maternity Hospital for blood-pressure monitoring. It will also allow closer monitoring of blood pressure in pregnancy than is currently the case.

The project has funding from Science Foundation Ireland (SFI). One of those leading the research, Dr Fergus McCarthy, Consultant Obstetrician and Senior Lecturer, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and the INFANT Research Centre at UCC, said: "There is huge potential to extend this project nationally, and relook at how we offer care to all our pregnant women to ensure they have as safe a pregnancy as possible."

Virologist says Irish people have 'complex' around missing work while sick


