Funding for thousands of schools meals to continue despite school closures

By Jess Casey
Thursday, March 26, 2020 - 01:11 PM

Funding that allows schools to provide thousands of nutritious meals to disadvantaged students will continue during the extended school closures, the Department of Education has confirmed.

Schools have just received updated guidance to help run the School Meals Programme amid the extended Covid-19 restrictions.

This will ensure that nutritious food gets to many thousands of young people who need it the most, according to the Department of Education.

The announcement follows concerns raised by the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) about the needs of the disadvantaged students given that schools will stay shut until at least late April.

“The INTO welcomes this practical solution which will help to provide some much-needed certainty for our most vulnerable pupils,” said John Boyle, INTO general secretary.

“Our members are deeply concerned about the plight of these pupils and their families at this time.”

More than 1,500 schools and organisations included in the programme have received updated guidelines from the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection, the Department of Education and Skills, and the Department of Children and Youth Affairs.

Schools have been advised that if their current provider is unavailable to continue the service they can look at other options, such as a local charity in the community providing food or meals.

Schools are also allowed to continue the service during the Easter holidays and have been asked to consider providing weekly boxes of non-perishable, nutritious goods.

