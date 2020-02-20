News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Funding boost for Waterford North Quays development

Funding boost for Waterford North Quays development
File photo of Waterford city.
By Christy Parker
Thursday, February 20, 2020 - 07:26 PM

Waterford’s €500m North Quays development project has been boosted with a €12.6m allocation towards a sustainable transport bridge and other access infrastructure for the area.

The money is part of a €15,175,000 allocation from the National Transport Authority towards the city’s transport infrastructure.

The balance provides for an extension of the greenway, from Bilberry suburb to the city centre, and other city centre sustainable transport schemes.

The new funding is part of a €100m Government commitment, with further funding anticipated over a three to five-year period.

The new bridge will connect the South Quays to the North Quays development zone, with a new transport hub replacing the North Quays’ Plunkett rail station.

The allocation has restored confidence following last month’s disclosure by Sinn Féin’s David Cullinane that a source “quite close” to investors had revealed “increasing frustration” among the Saudi Arabian investors over the pace of progress.

A future funding tranche will be used to relocate the train station.

The North Quays project is a joint venture, between Waterford City and County Council and a consortium of Saudi Arabian investors, aimed at regenerating the city’s riverside.

Along with the new bridge and relocated rail station, the development will deliver a 220-room hotel and conference centre, 300 apartments, a seven-storey office block, and 50,000sq m of retail and leisure outlets.

More than 2,800 construction jobs, followed by 4,500 vacancies on completion, are forecast.

The scheme marks the largest mixed-use development in the south-east. It is seen as representing a new gateway that will bring major economic enhancement to the entire region.

Investment company Falcon Real Estate Development applied for planning permission to Waterford City and County Council last December, with a decision expected shortly.

Company director Rob Cass says once the “imminent planning” is acquired, a detailed design process can proceed. He anticipates work commencing at the site “early next year”.

More on this topic

Residents 'have not been listened to' as Waterford community fights against windfarm developmentResidents 'have not been listened to' as Waterford community fights against windfarm development

Waterford Cllrs agree to self-regulate their social media accounts Waterford Cllrs agree to self-regulate their social media accounts

Two remain in custody after Waterford shootingTwo remain in custody after Waterford shooting

Waterford Tower fails to secure extensionWaterford Tower fails to secure extension


WaterfordTOPIC: Waterford

More in this Section

Methadone patients four times more likely to overdose in month following treatment ending, study findsMethadone patients four times more likely to overdose in month following treatment ending, study finds

John Delaney joined as notice party to ODCE application in relation to seized FAI documentsJohn Delaney joined as notice party to ODCE application in relation to seized FAI documents

Court upholds decision to issue deportation order against man convicted of smuggling cocaineCourt upholds decision to issue deportation order against man convicted of smuggling cocaine

Gardaí warn public of 'banking' scam which can empty accounts in minutesGardaí warn public of 'banking' scam which can empty accounts in minutes


Lifestyle

Irish Examiner arts editor Des O'Driscoll picks his top gigs from the weekend's event, at venues around Cork City.Right Here, Right Now: this weekend's highlights

A UCC professor wants members of the public to contribute their opinions and memories on hip-hop to a major research project, writes Ellie O'Byrne.UCC professor wants your opinions and memories on hip-hop for research project

I awake to the sound of Alexa turning on Morning Ireland.Working Life: Sharon Foley, CEO, Irish HospiceFoundation (IHF)

Congrats to winners at the recent Georgina Campbell Irish Breakfast Awards.The Menu: Serving up the latest food news

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 24
  • 25
  • 46
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »