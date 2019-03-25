Full of hot air? Blow-dry Parlour owner defends ban on pyjamas

He stirred a hornets’ nest when he took to social media to announce he would not allow anyone wearing pyjamas into his hairdressing salon.

But David Finn, who owns The Blow-dry Parlour in Portlaoise, is sticking by his decision despite kick-starting a debate on national radio, with not everyone agreeing with his stance.

Mr Finn posted his hair-raising views on Facebook last week.

It read: “Hey all, hope your [sic] all enjoying your bank holiday. Just a quick note on a point we made about a year ago. Our salon is a place of business, people who come in wearing pyjamas will be turned away without exception!! Plus when were [sic] on the subject we wont ever take money that comes from a bra or under garments. I find it shocking that we even have to post this but there you are. On the plus side, Penny’s is just across the road so you could maybe pop over there and invest in grown up clothes..”

Mr Finn, who admits he wears pyjamas himself — but only in bed — said problem came to a head when he arrived in to work early on St Patrick’s Day.

“We opened about 8am and when I went down there were three women standing outside, waiting to go in, wearing only pyjamas, and I just thought enough is enough, as this issue has been going on for a long time now,” he said.

“Of course they can wear what they like when they like, but I felt that seeing them stand outside my shop did not present well for the salon.

“A number of regulars of ours have mentioned to me that they didn’t feel it was right people wearing pyjamas should be in the place. Now, they weren’t formal complaints, they just said it in conversation, and the thing is, for everyone that said it, how many more customers thought it and had stopped coming in because of it.”

Mr Finn said it not his business what people wear, but when it begins to affect his business, he has to draw a line.

“Wearing pyjamas meant they had to put their money either in their bra of their underwear before handing it over. That’s not really on,” he said.

“Look, it is a small minority of people that do it but enough to cause the problem that has arisen, I don’t mind what people wear, that’s their business but when it affects my business then I have to act.”

He also claimed that a number of clients have acted on his advice and nipped across to Penneys and come back more suitably attired.

“That’s happened,” he said. “When we explained to them why we couldn’t allow them in they went across and bought cheap tracksuits or whatever and came back better dressed. Most people actually understand where I’m coming from.”

The debate on the rights and wrongs of wearing pyjamas out and about in public dominated the airwaves last week, with callers venting their frustration, anger and, in some cases, support on Joe Duffy’s Liveline on RTÉ radio.

The reaction caught Mr Finn off guard.

He said: “I never expected it would get such a reaction, and to be fair, some people put up a coherent argument as to why they felt I was wrong, but the thing is, I don’t feel I’m wrong so the no pyjamas decision still stands.

“Even though I have had time to sleep on it, I’m not for changing.”