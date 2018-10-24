Full list of schools to undergo structural examinations released

42 schools which are to undergo emergency structural examinations amid fears over safety have been named.
The schools were built by Tyrone-based firm Western Building Systems under the rapid build programme at the height of the Celtic Tiger.
On Monday, the Department of Education confirmed it has launched an urgent structural review of the schools after serious structural problems were uncovered at Ardgillan Community College in Balbriggan, Dublin, leading to the facility’s partial closure.
Yesterday, a second WBS school — Tyrrelstown Educate Together in Dublin — was also told it must shut.
Education Minister Joe McHugh said today that a structural review of a number of schools has shown an 80% chance of a wall falling out.
The Minister says students, parents and teachers should know by the end of midterm if their school has to join a number already closed and says teams will be working through the bank holiday weekend to examine the safety of the schools
The full list of schools under examination are:
Cork
Cara Jnr (Special) School, Cork City
Carrigaline Educate Together National School
Gaelscoil Chloich na Coillte, Clonakilty renamed GS Mhichíl Uí Choileáin
Macroom Boys National School
Scoil Phadraig Naofa, Rochestown
Donegal
Letterkenny Educate Together National School
Dublin
Griffeen Valley Educate Together National School
Lucan East Educate Together National School
Luttrellstown Community College
Rush & Lusk Educate Together National School
Scoil Choilm, Diswellstown,Porterstown (linked to Luttrellstown CC)
Tyrrelstown Educate Together National School
Gaelscoil Shliabh Rua, Dun Laoghaire Rathdown
Dublin Belgard
Firhouse Educate Together National School
Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada, Lucan
Gaelscoil Teach Giuise
Lucan Community National School , Balgaddy Road,
Scoil Aoife Community National School, City West
Scoil Chaitlin Maude
Dublin city
Belmayne Educate Together National School
Broombridge Educate Together National School
St. Francis of Assisi, Belmayne
Dublin Fingal
Ardgillan Community College
Castlemills Education Centre (formerly occupied by RN20269J Scoil Chormaic CNS) + Flemington Community Centre Balbriggan
St. Luke's NS Hollywood Road, Tyrrelstown
Galway
Galway Educate Together National School
Kildare
Athy Model School
Gaelscoil Atha Í
Gaelscoil Mhic Aodha
Scoil Phadraig Naofa (New School)
Laois
Gaelscoil Portlaoise
Maryborough National School
Portarlington Convent National School
Portlaoise Educate Together National School
Meath
Ashbourne Educate Together National School
De Lacy College, Ashbourne
Gaelscoil na Mí, Ashbourne
Gaelscoil Tulach na Og, Dunboyne
St Paul's National School, Ratoath
Westmeath
Mullingar Educate Together National School
Wexford
St Joseph's National School, Gorey
Wicklow
Gaelscoil na gCloch Liath (also now occupying former ETNS Building on same campus)
