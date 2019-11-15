News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Full list of candidates running in byelection

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, November 15, 2019 - 11:48 AM

Byelections to replace four former TDs who were elected to European Parliament in May will take place later this month.

Voters are asked to chose someone to fill the seats of Frances Fitzgerald, Clare Daly, Billy Kelleher and Mick Wallace in the Dáil.

The byelection takes place on November 29 in four areas - Cork North Central, Dublin Mid-West, Dublin Fingal and Wexford.

These are the candidates who are running:

Cork North-Central

  • Colm Burke - FG

  • Padraig O’Sullivan - FF

  • John Maher - Labour

  • Thomas Gould - SF

  • Oliver Moran - Green

  • Sinead Halpin - Soc Dems

  • Finian Toomey - Aontú

  • Fiona Ryan - Solidarity PBP

  • James Coughlan - Workers’ Party

  • Thomas Kiely - Housing Rights & Reform Alliance

Dublin Mid-West

  • Emer Higgins - FG

  • Shane Moynihan - FF

  • Paul Gogarty - Ind

  • Peter Kavanagh - Green

  • Joanna Tuffy - Labour

  • Anne-Marie McNally - Soc Dems

  • Mark Ward - SF

  • Kelly Sweeney - Solidarity PBP

  • Francis Timmons - Ind

  • David Gardiner - Workers’ Party

  • Ruth Nolan - Independents 4 Change

Dublin Fingal

  • Lorraine Clifford Lee - FF

  • James Reilly - FG

  • Joe O’Brien - Green

  • Duncan Smith - Labour

  • Ann Graves - SF

  • Tracy Carey - Soc Dems

  • Gemma O’Doherty - Ind

  • Cormac McKay - Ind

  • Glenn Brady - Ind

  • Dean Mulligan - Independents 4 Change

Wexford

  • Malcolm Byrne - FF

  • Verona Murphy - FG

  • George Lawlor - Labour

  • Karen Dubsky - Green

  • Johnny Mythen - SF

  • Jim Codd - Aontú

  • Cinnamon Blackmore - Solidarity PBP

  • Melissa O’Neill - Irish Freedom Party

