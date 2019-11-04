News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Full inquest into death of Jastine Valdez to open today

Full inquest into death of Jastine Valdez to open today
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, November 04, 2019 - 07:44 AM

The full inquest into the death of murdered student Jastine Valdez will open later today.

The 24-year-old was abducted in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow in May 2018.

A previous hearing heard that Jastine Valdez died of asphyxia.

She had been abducted in broad daylight on a busy road in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow on May 19. 2018.

A witness who saw the 24-year-old being forced into the boot of a Nissan Qashqai rang 999.

Gardaí put out a national appeal for the car, and 45-year-old Mark Hennessy was identified as the owner of the Qashqai.

He was killed by a garda bullet when he was apprehended in Cherrywood the following day.

The body of Jastine Valdez was discovered on May 21 in dense woodland at Rathmichael, south Dublin.

The inquest into her death had been adjourned to allow for a GSOC investigation to take place.

In June, the coroner’s court heard that the Garda who shot Mr Hennessey would not face discipline or prosecution and the investigation was now closed.

READ MORE

‘State can fully disclose Apple legal bill’

More on this topic

Inquest into death of Jastine Valdez's killer to take place in DecemberInquest into death of Jastine Valdez's killer to take place in December

DPP recommends no prosecution against detective who shot Jastine Valdez's killerDPP recommends no prosecution against detective who shot Jastine Valdez's killer

Date set for inquest into Jastine Valdez deathDate set for inquest into Jastine Valdez death

Memorial fund for family of Jastine Valdez raises over €150,000Memorial fund for family of Jastine Valdez raises over €150,000


TOPIC: Jastine Valdez

More in this Section

UK election: UUP to step aside for DUP in North BelfastUK election: UUP to step aside for DUP in North Belfast

Catholic group in pre-planning with Waterford Council for female-only addiction rehab centreCatholic group in pre-planning with Waterford Council for female-only addiction rehab centre

Banks should pay credit unions' regulation costs: NaughtenBanks should pay credit unions' regulation costs: Naughten

Unpublished HSE report links Dublin air quality to asthma-related illnesses and heart troubleUnpublished HSE report links Dublin air quality to asthma-related illnesses and heart trouble


Lifestyle

THE European eel is in trouble. Its numbers have declined catastrophically since 1980 and the species is listed as ‘critically endangered’ by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).Europe’s eel may be on its last journey

From a French corvette in 1798, a very important visitor alighted to Co Donegal’s Rutland Island.The Islands Of Ireland: Fine and Tandy in Rutland

Here, it was a chilly ending to October; there, on the Greek island which we left just 48 hours ago, it was a warm sea and a white beach and the infinity of space above us a cloudless blue.Winter crept silently over the woods and banished autumn

Anyone travelling the roads at this time of year will inevitably note examples of crude hedge-cutting. And the irony is that local authorities, which should be prime protectors of the environment, are often responsible for this.Hedges vital for wildlife

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »