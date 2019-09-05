News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Fuel laundering plant seized in CAB raids connected to investigation into ATM thefts

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, September 05, 2019 - 01:23 PM

Gardaí have seized a vehicle and a quantity of illicit cigarettes in raids in three counties.

In an operation targeting an organised crime gang involved in the theft of ATMs across Meath, Cavan and Monaghan they also seized financial documents, files in relation to the ownership of assets and a laptop.

During the course of this morning’s searches, a working fuel laundering plant was discovered.

Officers searched a total of 10 locations were searched, four of which were business premises, four houses and two yards

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) operation follows on from a number of significant seizures of cash and other property by the Gardaí over the past number of weeks.

The investigation relates to cash, vehicles, other assets and real estate property that may represent the proceeds of crime.

A Garda Emergency Response Unit helped in the operation along with the Garda Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit (SMVIU), the Revenue Customs Dog Unit and Revenue Customs (Marked Mineral Oil Unit) and Environmental Engineers.

The investigation is ongoing.

Three men jailed in UK for smuggling Georgians into country via Ireland

Crimefuel launderingseizure

