Fry-ups out for Munster as turmeric juice hits menu

How times have changed.

When Munster players file into the dressing room at Thomond Park after the game against Ospreys on Sunday, here’s a selection of what could make the menu: Tart cherry juice, chicken skewers with sweet chilli sauce, and a high-energy recovery drink.

At other times, fresh-pressed turmeric juice might accompany cherries as both have anti-inflammatory properties which help to kickstart recovery.

Whatever the choice, it’s clear that all has changed radically when it comes to sports nutrition.

The days of the pre-match fry-up breakfast and the post-match pint are long gone.

Science now informs what is best for professional players and it’s far from being a one-size-fits-all menu.

Each player’s nutrition requirements are closely assessed by Emma Tester, who took over as lead performance nutritionist at Munster Rugby’s High Performance Centre in Limerick three years ago.

“Players today are full-time professional athletes who are expected to train hard, recover quickly and compete at the top level on a weekly basis,” she says.

The development in sports nutrition research allows us to programme intake for individual players to support these goals.

The Munster nutritionist also pays attention to timing and schedule and adapts food strategy to suit the time of the season.

Studies show that finely balanced and focused nutritional support can help to produce a better athlete.

Ms Tester has seen that first-hand at Munster. Simple adjustments to diet can make a big difference and improve performance, she says.

“The sports diet aims to help players run faster, jump higher, tackle harder as well as being a heavy muscular individual,” she says.

“There is no doubt that will help them on the pitch.”