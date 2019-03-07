NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

‘Frustration’ over delays in setting PSNI budget

Thursday, March 07, 2019 - 05:28 PM

The Policing Board has voiced “frustration” at delays in setting the PSNI’s budget for next year.

The force confirmed it has not yet received final clarity on its funding position for 2019/20 during a monthly meeting of its oversight body in Belfast.

A total of £16.5 million (€19 million) has been earmarked to cover the cost of Brexit and the PSNI said it was keen to ensure this was additional money to day-to-day spending.

The force needs to recruit hundreds of members just to replace those who are leaving.

Given the sheer size, scale and complexity of the policing budget, this has significant implications for the PSNI, as does the residual issue of it not being able to carry forward strategic financial reserves

Board chairwoman Anne Connolly said: “Board members share the frustration of the Chief Constable on the PSNI’s inability to undertake meaningful strategic financial planning when the notification of the budgetary settlement for the next year has still not been received.

“Given the sheer size, scale and complexity of the policing budget, this has significant implications for the PSNI, as does the residual issue of it not being able to carry forward strategic financial reserves.

“In addition, the board performs an important role in terms of approving the PSNI budget and this delay hampers board members’ ability to exercise due diligence in effectively scrutinising the PSNI’s opening budget position.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley last month published Stormont’s budget for next year in the absence of ministers.

Chief Constable George Hamilton has said he plans to recruit an extra 308 officers and staff by April next year after receiving £16.5 million from the Treasury for Brexit preparedness.

He confirmed there was no clarity on the wider policing budget.

“This is a significant concern for the organisation and has the potential to impair decisions about the allocation of resources, areas of cost reduction and service levels.

“Depending on the final settlement, it could directly impact confidence in policing and frontline services in keeping people safe.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Facebook removes ‘co-ordinated inauthentic’ accounts targeting UK politics

UEFA opens investigation into Man City over potential Financial Fair Play breach

Nintendo brings new dimension to Switch with VR Labo kits

Social media has a ‘dangerous dark side’ and needs more rules, warns Sky boss


KEYWORDS

PSNI

More in this Section

Sixth person arrested in connection with Strokestown investigation

Pensioner left shocked after pipe bomb detonated outside home in Co Armagh

Bradley's comments 'like a colonial governor, lording over people', says brother of Bloody Sunday victim

90% of people with disabilities feel they do not have enough access to public transport - survey


Lifestyle

These are going to the biggest bridalwear trends of 2019 according to Pinterest

Red carpet to real life: 4 awards season trends you can shop on the high street

9 other beauty mistakes you made as a teen

Rio Carnival: Why this iconic Brazilian festival is still the life and soul of the party

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 06, 2019

    • 2
    • 6
    • 13
    • 21
    • 41
    • 46
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »