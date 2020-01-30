News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Frozen assets: Cash hidden in freezer among €10k worth of items seized by CAB

Pictures: Criminal Assets Bureau
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Thursday, January 30, 2020 - 04:23 PM

Luxury clothing worth in the region of €4,000, three high-end watches and €6,000 in cash, some of it hidden in a freezer, have been seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau.

The operation was part of the bureau's programme targeting the wealth of local drug gangs.

This outfit, based in Ballymun, north Dublin, is involved in the open sale of drugs in the suburb, according to CAB.

Three core members of the gang, two aged 30 and one aged 29, live in the area and were in their homes when armed gardaí conducted the raids.

The searches followed an operation last September against the dealers when a car they were travelling in was stopped and more than €14,000 in cash was seized.

“These are local drug dealers, who are running drugs in Ballymun, involved in open sale of drugs,” said one source.

“It's good for the local community to see this action.”

The bureau was assisted by local detective and drug units, with the backup of the Dublin Armed Support Unit.

The following items were seized:

  • €6,000 cash (“some of which was found hidden in a freezer” said CAB)

  • 5 Canada Goose coats

  • 1 Moncler coat

  • 2 Rolex watches

    The five Canada Goose coats seized are estimated to be roughly valued between €425 and €750 each, suggesting an overall value of around €3,000.

    The Moncler coat confiscated is estimated to be worth up to €1,000.

    Depending on the model of watches, the Rolexs could be worth hundreds or thousands of euro each.

    A Garda statement said: “This search operation is a significant development in an on-going investigation into cash accumulated by a local organised crime gang from the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

    “This is an example of the Criminal Assets Bureau working with local Gardaí to target the low-value assets of persons involved in drug dealing in the community in North Dublin.”

    On foot of changes under the Proceeds of Crime (Amendment) Act 2016, the threshold value of assets that CAB can seize was reduced from €13,000 to €5,000.

    This was to allow the bureau target the wealth of smaller, local gangs, which local community groups have been calling for.

    CAB said this has resulted in an increase in the number of cases they have before the courts and that wealth falling between the €5,000-€13,000 range now accounted for some 20% of their caseload.

    A number of research projects into drug markets and criminal gangs published last year highlighted how high-end clothing was much sought after among gang members aged in their teens, 20s and older, with knock-on effects on younger people at risk of becoming involved and attracted by the lifestyle and status.

    Garda photographs released as part of their appeal in relation to the investigation into the murder and dismemberment of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods showed the clothing he was wearing at the time.

    This included a Canada Goose MacMillan Parka jacket, worth around €900, Hugo Boss tracksuit worth over €300 and a Gucci baseball hat, valued at around €250.

