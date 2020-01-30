Frozen assets: Cash hidden in freezer among €10k worth of items seized by CAB

Luxury clothing worth in the region of €4,000, three high-end watches and €6,000 in cash, some of it hidden in a freezer, have been seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau.

The operation was part of the bureau's programme targeting the wealth of local drug gangs.

This outfit, based in Ballymun, north Dublin, is involved in the open sale of drugs in the suburb, according to CAB.

Three core members of the gang, two aged 30 and one aged 29, live in the area and were in their homes when armed gardaí conducted the raids.

The searches followed an operation last September against the dealers when a car they were travelling in was stopped and more than €14,000 in cash was seized.

“These are local drug dealers, who are running drugs in Ballymun, involved in open sale of drugs,” said one source.

“It's good for the local community to see this action.”

The bureau was assisted by local detective and drug units, with the backup of the Dublin Armed Support Unit.

The following items were seized:

€6,000 cash (“some of which was found hidden in a freezer” said CAB)

5 Canada Goose coats

1 Moncler coat