Frost forecast as temperatures drop to zero

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, October 21, 2019 - 09:41 PM

Temperatures are set to drop to lows of zero as cold weather begins to bite across the country.

Met Éireann are forecasting frost and outbreaks of rain for the coming days.

Tonight, it's forecast to be coldest in the South and East of the country, with lowest temparatures of 0 to 7 degrees.

Mostly clear skies will lead to some grass frost, which will soon clear in the morning.

Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees are expected tomorrow, with a mix of cloud and sunny spells on a mostly dry day.

The weather will become more mixed and unsettled from Tuesday night onwards.

Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will affect mainly western counties on Tuesday night, with minimum temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees in freshening southerly winds.

Rain and drizzle will extend across the country on Wednesday. It is expected to be heavy at times, with temperatures similar to Tuesday.

It will be cooler on Thursday, with sunshine and showers, some heavy in the West. The highest temperatures will be between 10 and 13 degrees.

Early indications for the Bank Holiday Weekend, while uncertain, are for mild weather, with above normal temperatures and occasional outbreaks of rain.

