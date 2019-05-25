NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Friends of murdered journalist Lyra McKee begin peace walk

Saturday, May 25, 2019 - 07:51 AM

Friends of murdered journalist Lyra McKee begin a three-day peace walk from Belfast to Derry later.

Ms McKee, 29, was shot in the head by dissident republican group the New IRA while observing clashes with police in the Creggan estate in Derry last month.

The demonstrators are walking to call for an end to the killings.

Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody is due to join them on the last leg on Monday ahead of a rally at Derry’s Guildhall.

At her funeral a priest asked Northern Ireland’s politicians why it took the death of a 29-year-old woman to unite their parties.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May stood alongside Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, behind Miss McKee’s coffin.

The latest talks process designed to restore devolved political powersharing was launched soon after the murder.

- Press Association

