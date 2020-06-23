Friends of late Cameron Blair hold graveside vigil to mark 21st birthday

Friends of the late Cameron Blair have paid tribute to the murdered Cork student, with a graveside vigil to mark his 21st birthday.

Cameron Blair died on the Bandon Road in Cork City last January, when he was stabbed, as he tried to act as a peacemaker at a house party.



James McCarthy, a close friend of Blair's, has started a blog paying tribute to his late friend, while also raising awareness of the increase of knife crime in Cork.



Speaking to Patricia Messinger on C103's 'Cork Today' show, McCarthy described the night Blair lost his life, and recounted Snapchatting with his friend from his home in Bandon.

"The news broke then, and we didn't know what to do. We met up at one of the lads' houses and just sat there for hours on end. I don't think any of us slept right for a couple of days. We were in disbelief."

Last week to mark Cameron's 21st birthday, his friends decided to spend the entire day at Cameron's grave in different groups to ensure there was no large gatherings at the graveside amid the current Covid-19 restrictions.

"We had the question of what we would have done with Cameron, if Cameron were still around. We couldn't spend the day and night with him, so we came and went in groups, so there was always 3 or 4 people there, spending his birthday with him and making sure he wasn't on his own.

"It was probably the best thing we could do. We weren't really sure how to approach it, but that's what we went with."