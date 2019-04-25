Friends and mothers are top career choice influencers, report finds

Friends and mothers wield the greatest influence on the career choices of school pupils, a Department of Education report on career guidance has found.

The study also identifies large gaps in providing information on alternatives to university. Ireland has one of the highest levels globally of third-level participation, with almost 60% of secondary school pupils going on to college.

However, the numbers opting for apprenticeships is very low by international standards, according to the study by Indecon consultants.

It also found students from more disadvantaged backgrounds have less access to information on trends in the labour market.

The study emphasises the need for better awareness of routes to apprenticeships, traineeships, and other options, and improved engagement with enterprise. Greater use of technology and the creation of closer links with industry are urgently required, says the report, along with access to quality, lifelong career information and guidance for those no longer in education settings.

Education Minister Joe McHugh said he had acted “immediately” on one of the study’s key recommendations and has set up an internal taskforce which would develop a “prioritised implementation plan”.

Ensuring guidance teachers are allocated to students most in need of assistance, and better access to career support services are among the 18 recommendations in the report.

Supports for employers to facilitate career guidance — as in visits to industry and schools and quality work experience — is also advised by the report.