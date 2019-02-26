NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Friend of rape accused said he watched for up to 20 seconds, and says events were 'consensual'

Tuesday, February 26, 2019 - 06:33 PM
By Liam Heylin

A friend of the teenager on trial for rape testified that he was watching what was happening in the bedroom and he was “one million percent certain” the complainant was not putting up resistance and that what happened was consensual.

The accused did not give evidence. This friend who was present in the B&B bedroom in Killarney on the night was the only witness called by the defence.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to charges of rape and attempted anal rape at the Central Criminal Court in Cork. He is now 17 and denies both charges which relate to alleged events at an address in Killarney on St Patrick's Day in 2017. He was 15 and the complainant was 19.

The jury of seven women and five men will hear the closing of Mr Justice Paul McDermott’s address to them tomorrow before they commence their deliberations.

The friend of the accused said that all of the men and women in the room that night knew each other, except for the complainant whom they met on the night.

He testified that he arrived back in the B&B to see the defendant and complainant on one of the beds in the room. One of the men with him told the two of them to get out of the bed believing he should be given the bed as he had paid for the room. “He called her names and said to get out of the bed. She did not like that. She hopped up and said she did not like it. (The woman with the man arriving in the room) said, ‘Are you getting smart?’

"The two of them (complainant and this woman) went for each other. She overpowered her (the complainant) punching her, pulling her hair, kicking her and biting her. I tried to intervene to stop her. It was a bad beating she was getting,” the witness said.

He said the defendant also intervened to protect the complainant. A third woman present in the room videoed the assault on her mobile phone. He said another man present in the room asked the witness why he was being blamed for assaulting the young woman. He said that man claimed he had done nothing and then kicked the young woman in the head.

Prosecution senior counsel Alice Fawsitt put it to the witness that he had said in his statement to gardaí that one of the men in the room said to the defendant in the B&B that night, “Why don’t you throw her on the ground and ‘feek’ her?” and that the girl did not like that comment.

Ms Fawsitt put it to the witness, “Was everyone in the room trying to facilitate (defendant) to have sex with (complainant)?”

He replied: “No one was facilitating him.”

He said a bed was made up on the floor between two actual beds and he said the defendant and complainant had consensual sex there. The witness said he watched them from the bed for up to 20 seconds. Ms Fawsitt said one of the women in the room said to the witness: “Do you think you are watching porn?” He replied that this might have happened.

More on this topic

Challenge to proposed €220m Cork to Ringaskiddy motorway gets underway at High Court

Cyclist sues after allegedly being struck by jeep driven by sister of Regency Hotel murder victim

Denis O'Brien came to court 'spoiling for a fight', jury told

Ruth Morrissey's legal team felt 'ambushed' over US lab's attempt to introduce microscopic evidence


More in this Section

Family of Clodagh Hawe want inquiry into murders

Family of Clodagh Hawe want inquiry into murders

New Cork bridge to be named after ‘Irish Schindler’ Mary Elmes

Woman put knife to throat of colleague


Lifestyle

7 mistakes not to make if you want to save money on the slopes

Sex File: New boyfriend’s post-coital gratitude is a turn-off

Underwater hotels: 5 luxurious resorts selling holidays beneath the waves

First Look: Holly Willoughby’s latest M&S denim collection has landed

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 23, 2019

    • 3
    • 19
    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 35
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »