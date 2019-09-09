News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Fresh talks aim to resolve despite between farmers and meat factories

Fresh talks aim to resolve despite between farmers and meat factories
Fine Gael Minister of State John Paul Phelan (blue shirt) talking to a group of independent farmers protesting at the Dawn Meats plant at Grannagh last month
Monday, September 09, 2019 - 09:09 AM

Fresh talks aimed at resolving the dispute between farmers and meat factories will get underway later.

Retailers will not take part in today's talks that are being facilitated by the Minister for Agriculture.

"I hope all the farm organisations work together to deliver real and meaningful change for farmers who are in a very difficult situation.," said Brendan Barry, from the Beef Plan Movement.

"There is a lot of uncertainty with Brexit (and) Mercosur," he added. "The mood has never been as low or as worrying for farmers."

Protests are being held outside supermarket distribution centres again today, in the ongoing row with meat factories over beef prices.

"These are limited protests for now," Mr Barry said.

"We are very annoyed that retailers won't answer our questions

"Farmers are very annoyed with those as well as meat industry Ireland."

READ MORE

Man arrested in Tallaght murder investigation released without charge

More in this Section

Garda taken to hospital after patrol car is involved in accident in CorkGarda taken to hospital after patrol car is involved in accident in Cork

Varadkar accepts criticism that border checks undermine Good Friday AgreementVaradkar accepts criticism that border checks undermine Good Friday Agreement

Taoiseach does not expect breakthrough at meeting with British Prime MinisterTaoiseach does not expect breakthrough at meeting with British Prime Minister

Gardaí arrest man after seizing guns in organised crime probeGardaí arrest man after seizing guns in organised crime probe


Lifestyle

The much-misunderstood pot plants that won’t wither away while you’re abroad.How to get the most out of your cacti – the garden centre’s greatest oddities

Here’s our verdict on the vegan columnist’s latest recipe collection.Cookbook review: East by Meera Sodha

Touch the sky.5 of the highest viewing platforms you can visit around the world

Trevor Sheehan is guest relations manager at Castlemartyr Resort in Cork. Castlemartyrresort.ieYou've been served: Trevor Sheehan, guest relations manager at Castlemartyr Resort

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »