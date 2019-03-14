NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Fresh garda appeal for missing Dublin teenager

Thursday, March 14, 2019 - 05:05 PM
By Digital Desk staff

A fresh appeal is being made for help finding a teenager missing from her Dublin home for over a fortnight.

Julianna Moore Gita was last seen at her home in Hartstown on February 25.

The 19-year-old is five foot tall and is slim with fair hair and hazel/brown eyes.

When last seen Julianna was wearing a black jacket, black jeans and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

